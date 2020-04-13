Tom Kacich | C-U has battled a pandemic in the past — polio
Somewhere in this anxious, fearful world is the next great scientific hero, or team of scientific heroes.
He or she or they will be the next Dr. Jonas Salk, the University of Pittsburgh medical researcher who after seven years of lab work, some failures and primitive testing that included injecting himself, his wife and his three sons, was able to announce in 1953 that he had found a vaccine to prevent polio, a disease that in some cases led to full or partial paralysis.
Although polio outbreaks in the late 1940s and early 1950s were not nearly as widespread as the 1918 flu pandemic or the current one — in 1952, its worst year, there were 58,000 cases nationwide and 3,200 deaths — the disease was feared because most of its victims were children.
In Champaign-Urbana, the worst polio outbreak was in 1949. It began in July, as it almost always did, and continued well into September. For a child, it was essentially the summer that never existed.
Every day, starting on July 14, local newspapers carried a story or two about a child who had contracted the disease. By July 22, there were nine cases, including the death of a 19-year-old Philo man.
Because no one was certain what caused polio or how it spread, extreme measures were taken. The giant swimming pool at Urbana’s Crystal Lake Park was drained of water, scrubbed with a disinfectant and then refilled. Small towns hired pilots to fly overhead and douse their streets and homes with DDT, in the mistaken belief that polio originated with insects and rats. Town officials in Mansfield reported triumphantly that there were no mosquitoes or insects in their village after it was sprayed.
But the disease marched on.
By the end of July, local health officials instituted a voluntary quarantine of all children under 16.
Crystal Lake Pool was closed for the year. The Little League baseball season ended abruptly. The Tiger’s Den teen club in Urbana was shuttered. Summer0school classes were canceled, as was the summer music camp at the University of Illinois, the 4-H show at the county fair and Sunday School programs at churches. The Illinois Farm Sports Festival, which was to have been held in Champaign in August, was reduced to participants 16 and older, eliminating thousands.
“Barring the kids will take the heart out of the whole festival,” lamented Champaign County farm adviser W.B. Bunn. “It’s the kids who make it.”
Meanwhile, a 30-man cleanup crew futilely moved through Champaign-Urbana, cleaning streets, sidewalks and alleys and spraying them with chlordane, a dangerous pesticide.
The outbreak persisted to the point where by the middle of August, there were 70 cases in Champaign County and polio wards were established in local hospitals. One was set up at the old county hospital in east Urbana (later the county nursing home), where young patients visited with their parents through open windows and ate meals served on paper plates that later were incinerated. The opening of the 1949-50 school year was pushed back to Sept. 12.
By the time the polio season had ended, there were 183 cases and 12 deaths.
Polio continued to terrorize Champaign-Urbana and the world until the mid-1950s.
After Salk announced his cure in 1953, the vaccine required more testing, including a massive study that involved some 1.8 million children across the United States. About 440,000 children received one or more injections, starting with 6-year-old Randy Kerr of McLean, Va. Some 210,000 got a placebo and more than a million children got no injection and served as a control group.
The results were announced on April 12, 1955 — 65 years ago today, which also was the 10th anniversary of the death of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who had contracted polio as a young man — when the Food and Drug Administration declared the Salk vaccine “safe, effective and potent.”
That proved to be tragically premature, as a defective vaccine manufactured at a California laboratory was injected into thousands of children, resulting in 40,000 new cases of polio and 11 deaths. The incident briefly delayed the distribution of the vaccine, although once the problem was detected, new safety measures went into effect and vaccinations resumed.
While there were 35,000 polio cases in the United States in 1953, the number dropped to 5,600 four years later. By 1961, there were only 161 cases nationwide and none in Champaign County.
Jonas Salk is remembered today as a hero, although he was never awarded a Nobel Prize and his injected vaccine was replaced a few years later by an oral vaccine (developed by Dr. Albert Sabin) that went into mass use in 1961.
According to the Washington Post, clinical trials for a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 are underway in Seattle; Kansas City, Mo.; and Philadelphia, and researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine — where there is a Jonas Salk Hall — have applied to the FDA to begin another clinical trial. Testing also is underway in Israel, the United Kingdom and China.
There will be a hero or heroes to end this COVID-19 story, and they will be scientists.
Tom Kacich is a columnist and the author of Tom's Mailbag at The News-Gazette. His column appears Sundays. His email is tkacich@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@tkacich).