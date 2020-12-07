Tom Kacich | Giving small businesses the help they need
If there’s an extension of the federal Paycheck Protection Program (the emergency fund for small businesses devised by Congress last spring), it will need some revisions to keep from repeating a lopsided distribution of money.
Data disclosed by the Small Business Administration last week shows that more than half the total funds went to about 5 percent of the companies and agencies that benefited from the program.
Some 36 Illinois businesses got the maximum $10 million award, including Innovative Staff Solutions, an employment-service company in Mattoon with a reported 500 employees, and United Contractors Midwest in Springfield, with 427 employees.
In Champaign-Urbana, the top recipients were Birkey’s Farm Store, which got $5.73 million for 424 employees, and Wolfram Research, which got $5.57 million for 401 employees.
In Bloomington-Normal, major recipients were the Farnsworth Group, an engineering and architectural firm awarded $9.1 million; Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano, $6.5 million; and Stark Excavating, $5.7 million.
Danville Metal Stamping Co. got $6.25 million for its 476 employees.
Area hospitals were major beneficiaries: The Hospital and Medical Foundation of Paris, Ill., got $6.23 million. Kirby Medical center in Monticello was awarded $3.3 million, as was Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois in Decatur, and the Iroquois Memorial Hospital and Resident Home in Watseka.
Bradley-based Monical’s Pizza got $4 million. Decatur-based trucking company MRM Holding Co. got $4.6 million.
Full disclosure: Community Media Group Inc. of West Frankfort, the company that owns The News-Gazette, got $2.3 million for 337 jobs.
The complete list of recipients is the website of the Washington Post, which was among the media companies that sued to get access. Here’s the link:
washingtonpost.com/graphics/2020/business/sba-ppp-data/
Retiring U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, said he thinks the program is a success.
“After Operation Warp Speed, the Paycheck Protection Program has probably been the most successful piece of the federal government’s response to the pandemic,” he said. “More than 65 percent of the $565 billion allotted ... has been used for loans of $1 million or less, and the majority of loans (68.6 percent) have been for $50,000 or less.
“Critics will always find faults or identify businesses that maybe shouldn’t have qualified, but the data shows the PPP has largely supported the small- and medium-sized business it was created to help. Given the circumstances, I think the PPP mostly struck the right balance of speed and accuracy.”
Shimkus said if there is a new relief bill, it “should also ensure testing remains available at no direct cost to those who want or need a test, and it should continue to support the unprecedented effort to develop, manufacture and distribute a safe and effective vaccine.”
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, supports another round of funding and targeted relief for small businesses and nonprofits, said spokesman Aaron DeGroot.
He also has signed a discharge petition on legislation to reopen the program immediately so small businesses could access the about $135 billion in unspent funds. As of now, he said, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is blocking a vote on that plan.
“Regarding targeted relief, Rodney has co-sponsored and supported legislation to provide grants directly to theaters/music venues/promoters (Save Our Stages Act), bus/transit services, child-care providers, restaurants, farmers, and others, in the form of direct grant funding and tax credits to incentivize employers to keep workers on the payroll,” DeGroot said. “In short, Rodney believes the federal government absolutely should do more to support workers and small businesses as the virus is still prevalent and spreading in our communities and state/local governments institute new mitigation orders.”
A new 13th District?
The 2020 Census numbers aren’t in, but there’s already speculation about how the figures and presumed loss of one of Illinois’ 18 congressional seats will lead to a new map.
Since the Democrat-dominated Legislature will be drawing that map, the assumption is it will try to maximize the number of Democrats elected.
One map, posted on Twitter by Dave Wasserman, the U.S. House editor for the Cook Political Report, shows a revised 13th District (now represented by Davis) that would be smaller than the current one but would extend to East St. Louis.
Wasserman said his map could result in a 14-Democrat, three-Republican split (it’s now 13 Democrats and five Republicans), and could potentially eliminate both Davis and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon.
It’s important to note that because figures aren’t in yet, this is all conjecture.
It’s also worth noting that Democrats thought they drew a Democrat-friendly 13th District in 2011, only to see the wily Davis win it five times, most recently by more than 8 percentage points.
The key in Wasserman’s map is getting rid of Republican territory like Jersey, Calhoun and Greene counties (in Greene, Davis got almost 79 percent) and adding as much Democratic turf as possible.
By extending farther south, Wasserman’s 13th takes in East St. Louis and its overwhelming Democratic tendency. Last month, it gave almost 94 percent of its votes to Joe Biden.
East St. Louis, however, doesn’t have a big cache of votes like it did 70 years ago, when its population was three times what it is today. There were but 16,376 registered voters in the city, and 8,666 cast ballots on Nov. 3. By comparison, there were 15,375 votes out of Urbana in the 13th District race last month.
The real mapmaking will begin later this winter, and new congressional and legislative districts could be approved by May. But Wasserman’s map is an indication of the kind of mischief Democrats could make this spring in extending their political control of the state.
Tom Kacich's column appears on Sundays in The News-Gazette.