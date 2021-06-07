Tom Kacich | Life changes because of a life-saving vaccine
They used to tell us in journalism school — this was almost 50 years ago, mind you — that we weren’t writing only for today’s readers but also for those in the future.
Thanks to microfilm, and more recently the internet, a newspaper’s first rough draft of history is preserved forever, almost like cave art. So what we write today about COVID-19 and its effect on our lives may be read with interest and perhaps even studied when future generations live virus-free on the planet Remulak.
I’d like them to know that living with COVID-19 was difficult and sometimes scary. It changed virtually everything about contemporary life, from closing schools, libraries and churches to keeping us quarantined from family, friends and neighbors.
More than 33 million Americans, an estimated 10 percent of the population, tested positive at some time. For those less fortunate — nearly 600,000 people — COVID-19 meant a premature death.
But for all the trouble, torment and turmoil it caused, it appears for now — at this point in the first rough draft of COVID-19’s history — that the worst is over, at least for those blessed to live in the United States and a few other places. The number of COVID-19 cases here is at its lowest level in 15 months, since the time shutdowns began in March 2020.
Everything changed with the development and approval of vaccines. Thank you, scientists and medical doctors. Those who have been fully vaccinated — about 41 percent in the U.S., 41.7 percent of Illinoisans and about 42.6 percent of those in Champaign County — are free to live like they did two years ago, although they’re urged to wear a mask and keep a social distance when in a crowd.
Those who are unvaccinated soon will enjoy the same lack of restrictions as those vaccinated — but they’ll be even more susceptible to getting COVID-19. A Washington Post analysis showed that the infection and hospitalization rate among unvaccinated people is just as high as it was for all of us three months ago. We have become, for now, a tale of two societies despite the fact the vaccine is just as accessible and just as free to the unvaccinated as the vaccinated.
I can tell you, even before Illinois fully reopens on Friday, how quickly life has improved and returned to normal for those vaccinated. In just the last week, I’ve attended a high school graduation party with two dozen other people, gone to a Danville Dans game with hundreds of people, gone to a Cubs game with 22,055 other people and watched high school softball and Peanut League games. None of this was possible last year, and it would have been unwise to attempt.
Still, not everyone is so comfortable.
In Chicago, we rode the L to the Cubs game, the cars virtually empty on the way up but packed on the way back. We strolled through the Loop and Grant Park, both of which had shockingly sparse crowds. Many storefronts were vacant. Theaters were closed.
The doors to the 150-year-old Palmer House hotel were locked; dust collected on its doors. The “Cloud Gate” sculpture, also known as “The Bean,” was fenced off so people couldn’t gather. Even the expressway seemed much more roomy than two years ago.
Perhaps it will be another year, with more hospitalizations and deaths in the months ahead, before life fully returns to normal in the middle of the United States. But there are many positive signs as this first rough draft of history is written. There also are many scientific and medical heroes to be recognized and honored.
