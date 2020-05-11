The University of Illinois’ Urbana campus has endured difficult times before — during wars and economic hardship and worldwide flu outbreaks — but there was never such unrest as the spring of 50 years ago, in particular May 1970.
The month began with the violent reaction to the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man by a Champaign police officer on April 30. That was soon followed by UI student protests of the escalation of the war in southeast Asia as U.S. forces began bombing Cambodia; the fatal shooting of four students at Kent State University in Ohio; violent protests on UI property and in Campustown; shootings at Jackson State University in Mississippi; and the political backlash in Springfield and Washington to student unrest.
To add to the feeling of chaos that May, nurses went on strike at Burnham Hospital and a former mental patient shot and killed three officials at the VA Hospital in Danville, then took his own life.
Two months earlier, campus protesters objected to the appearance of recruiters for defense contractor General Electric at the university and the decision by UI officials to postpone a speech by attorney William Kuntsler, who had defended the so-called “Chicago 7.”
Those protests prompted officials to call out the Illinois National Guard after some relatively minor property damage and small firebombings of two locations, including an Air Force recruiting station.
Turmoil erupted anew on May 1 when black ministers, in an unannounced meeting with members of the Champaign City Council, asked for the resignation of police Chief Harvey Shirley following the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Edgar Hoults by Officer Fred Eastman.
At first, city officials defended Eastman, but two days later, Champaign County State’s Attorney Larry Johnson charged the officer with voluntary manslaughter. Eastman was placed on leave but submitted his resignation from the department on May 31.
Later that year, he was acquitted of all charges by a Champaign County jury. He told the jury that his weapon went off accidentally when he slipped on wet grass while chasing Hoults. Eastman left police work after the shooting, moved to Goshen, Ind., and worked as a welder. He died in 2012.
The Hoults shooting spawned gunfire and firebombings throughout the community. Small fires were extinguished at two stores in Urbana’s Lincoln Square. An attempted firebombing was reported at the Joseph Kuhn store in downtown Champaign. Nearby, shots were fired into the 48 Main Street location of The News-Gazette and at cars parked at the Illinois Central station. Champaign Mayor Virgil Wikoff closed the black-owned Monarch Tavern on University Avenue after armed youths reportedly were found inside the business along with a cache of weapons.
A few days later, the tragic shootings at Kent State renewed protests at the UI and across the country, a situation not helped when President Richard Nixon observed that “when dissent turns to violence, it invites tragedy” and Vice President Spiro Agnew warned of the “grave dangers which accompany the new politics of violence and confrontation that have found so much favor on our college campuses.”
Research later found that the only violence on the part of the Kent State demonstrators was some rock-throwing at Ohio National Guardsmen.
More firebombings and glass-breaking were reported on the UI campus and within the campus business district, with damage reported at McBrides Drugs, Follett’s Bookstore, a number of clothing stores, the Foreign Languages Building still under construction and at an Illinois Bell Telephone building at Fourth and John streets. Gov. Richard Ogilvie called out the Illinois National Guard on May 7 and the mayors of Champaign and Urbana ordered what was essentially a dawn-to-dusk curfew.
Most of the violence was over by that time. But a student strike was called (which organizers claimed was 90 percent effective) and peace rallies were held on the Quad.
Next came the reaction of state legislators in Springfield. Lawmakers pushed a bill to require the expulsion of students who disrupt state universities and fines for administrators who won’t expel them.
“It’s about time these young punks learn who own these campus buildings and who’s paying for their education,” said state Rep. Robert Juckett, R-Park Ridge.
And Sen. William Horsley, R-Springfield, called for an investigation into the lowering of flags to half-staff at Illinois State University after the Kent State shootings.
UI President David D. Henry, who had already announced his pending retirement, explained to legislators that “a small group of students, usually joined by a company of non-students, are prepared to take advantage of mass protest by inciting a mob reaction which often leads to destructive acts.”
Soon, the campus returned to peace and studies. According to the student newspaper The Daily Illini, the June 22 commencement ceremonies were a subdued affair, with Allen S. Weller, dean of the College of Fine and Applied Arts, serving as featured speaker. He defended the protests and protesters, saying that “discontent of students is by no means confined to a small minority of genuine revolutionaries who for reasons which are cause for deep concern are attempting to destroy the university itself, or at least bring it to a halt.”
He also took note of the venom directed by some of the public at college campuses.
“Too many of us never talk to anyone outside of academic circles and consequently are surprised at the hostility which the public at large and larger measure exhibits at what has happened on many campuses in the past year,” he said.
