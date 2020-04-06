The coronavirus pandemic has not just government but also politics and politicians baffled about how to meet legal requirements.
Both the Champaign County Republican Party and its Democratic counterpart are supposed to meet next week to choose their leaders for the next two years. Normally, that means dozens of precinct committeemen gathered in one room to sort out and vote on party business.
But that’s not permitted any longer under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order, which prohibits any gathering of more than 10 people in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.
Mark Shelden, the county recorder of deeds who is handling some of the Republican Party’s activities as retiring party chairman Mark Ballard steps back, said he’s not sure how the April 15 meeting, a date set by state law, will happen.
“We haven’t figured out how we’ll do the convention,” he said.
The party’s executive committee will meet by conference call this week to decide how to proceed, Shelden said.
We reminisced about the “old days” when both parties would meet in separate courtrooms in the old Champaign County Courthouse (Republicans got the larger courtroom because they had more committeemen, something that would not hold up now) and then socialize together after the meetings.
There won’t be anything like that this year, especially if party officials decide to meet by way of video-conferencing or some other social-distancing method.
Unlike the Democrats, who appear to have at least a two-way race with incumbent Maryam Ar-Raheem and state Rep. Carol Ammons jousting to be party boss, Republicans probably will have just one candidate, Shelden said.
“We have one person who is definitely interested. As far as I know, only one,” Shelden said. “This person would do a fantastic job. I’m really excited about him taking it.
“He’s talked to a lot of people, but as far as I know, he hasn’t talked to everybody in the party, so I wouldn’t want to put his name out yet.”
Tuition increase
Speaking of the old days, this month is the 50th anniversary of a spirited showdown between the governor of Illinois and the University of Illinois and the state higher-education establishment.
When he presented his proposed budget for fiscal year 1971, Gov. Richard Ogilvie included what was perceived as a huge increase in tuition for students at public universities. Today, the sums look almost comically insignificant.
Ogilvie wanted UI students to pay $418 annually for tuition, an increase from what was $246 annually. Out-of-state students would have to pay $1,252 a year.
The higher-education committee objected, including UI President David D. Henry, who a few weeks earlier had announced that he would retire in 1971. Coincidentally Champaign-Urbana’s local state senator, Republican Everett Peters of St. Joseph, was serving his final term. They joined forces and pushed back against the governor, winning a compromise that included a significantly smaller tuition increase along with smaller raises for university faculty and staff.
The Illinois Board of Higher Education had recommended an annual 7.1 percent increase in salaries for faculty and staff. That was reduced to a 6 percent line item increase to the UI for it to award pay raises. And in-state tuition was increased to $396 a year instead of $418.
“We are not entirely pleased,” said Lyle Lanier, the UI’s executive vice president and provost, “but it could have been a lot worse.”
Undergraduate tuition and fees at the UI’s Urbana-Champaign campus now are an estimated $16,862 to $21,956 a year. They’re $34,312 to $39,406 for an out-of-state student and $35,202 to $44,754 for an international undergrad, according to the university.