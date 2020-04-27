Esther Waters Maron of St. Joseph has lived through a world war and nursed children back to health during Champaign-Urbana’s alarming polio outbreak in 1949. And although she’s nearly 96 years old and has underlying health issues, she’s confident that with proper precautions, she and the rest of us can make it through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Kacich | C-U has battled a pandemic in the past — polio The worst polio outbreak here was in 1949. It began in July, as it almost always did, and continued well into September. For a child, it was essentially the summer that never existed.

Two weeks ago, I wrote about the polio outbreak of more than 70 years ago that affected more than 180 people in the area, most of them children, and resulted in 12 deaths. Several people wrote that they remembered the nearly annual waves of polio in the late 1940s and early 1950s, but none had such vivid recollections as Maron.

Her niece, Mary Butzow — also a retired nurse (with more than 40 years of service at Burnham and Covenant hospitals, and its successors) — collaborated with Maron on a piece about the polio epidemic and its connection to the current pandemic.

“She’s a great storyteller and 97 percent of this is hers,” said Butzow, who added that her aunt is a terrific cook, tends tomato plants and is making a quilt for her great-grandson. “Some days, she makes me feel like a slug.”

Here are Maron’s recollections of the 1949 polio epidemic:

“I was born on July 7, 1924, and raised in Stanton Township outside of Urbana. After graduating from high school in St. Joseph (class of 1942), I entered the Burnham City Hospital School of Nursing, where I graduated in 1945. As part of my education at Burnham, I learned the principles of isolation and how to take care of polio patients in iron lungs. Iron lungs are external ventilators used until the 1950s. After that time, internal ventilators or respirators were developed. Internal respirators are what are used today to assist patients who cannot breathe and are in high demand for this current pandemic.

“In July 1946, I was part of a Red Cross nursing delegation that traveled to Aberdeen, S.D., to help with a severe polio epidemic there. While in South Dakota, I gained additional experience with polio patients, including the techniques of Sister Kenny, using hot packs and range-of-motion exercise to maintain muscles and reduce atrophy.

“In July 1949, my husband and I were moving from Buffalo, N.Y., to Colorado. We stopped in Urbana to visit my parents. At my mother’s suggestion, I went to Burnham to look up old friends. At the hospital, I ran into Dr. Max J. Appel, the hospital pathologist who helped teach anatomy and diseases during my student days. He told me that he had been tasked with setting up a separate isolation ward for polio victims at the new but never-used hospital on East Main Street in Urbana.

“This building later became part of the Champaign County Nursing Home. Although I told him I was on my way to begin a new life in Colorado, he exclaimed that he needed someone with my experience to help set up and care for patients in the new polio ward. He told me I was ‘sent from heaven.’

“How could I turn him down? Starting the next day, in mid-July, I worked the 3 p.m.-to-11 p.m. shift at the East Main ward until it closed in late fall (October or November). After that time, we were down to two patients in iron lungs. I stayed and took care of those two patients at Burnham City Hospital until April 1950. At that time, my husband and I moved on to Colorado.

“Like the current pandemic, the 1949 epidemic was very frightening for the public. At that time, we had no idea what caused polio, we didn’t understand viruses, so our main weapon was strict isolation. Polio was known as ‘infantile paralysis’ and thought to affect only children, but we had patients that summer who were University of Illinois students and adults. Sadly, most of our patients were children whose parents could not come visit them, just like families who are isolated from hospitalized loved ones now.

“We were set up on East Main with Dr. Appel so that the other physicians wouldn’t have to be in and out of isolation on a daily basis. Dr. Appel was the main doctor for the ward who reported back to his colleagues. He was a brilliant man, only 34 years old at the time, who spent Monday through Friday with us at the ward and traveled to Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago on weekends to do research.

“Somewhere, there is a snapshot of the three charge nurses (the day nurse, the night nurse and me) in our scrubs and isolation gowns on the grounds of the polio ward.

“Also in 1949, just as now, the U.S. military was a big help to us. Airmen from Chanute Field brought us additional iron lungs in convoy trucks. The iron lungs had been flown into Chanute from all over the country to help us out, just like respirators are being redistributed in this pandemic. The airmen unloaded them and set them up for us.

“When the polio vaccine came out in 1955, I was sure that my small daughter was one of the first to get the vaccine from her pediatrician. It was with great relief that by 1960, when my three children were little, I could breathe a little easier that they would not contract this dreaded disease. Believe me, it will be a vaccine that puts an end to the current pandemic.

“Yes, the current pandemic brings back the anxieties and fears of 1949. I am almost 96 years old and I am on oxygen continuously, so statistically, I have a target on my back. I have been very careful since the pandemic began. I have gone back to my original training of cleaning surfaces and any objects brought into my house, wearing gloves and masks and being distant from others. If everyone is careful, we can get through this. We did it before and we can do it again.”

Congressional campaign money

In last week’s column, I neglected to add figures from two columns to account for first-quarter fundraising and spending by Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and his Democratic challenger, Betsy Londrigan, in the 13th Congressional District race.

The cash-on-hand figures are unchanged, $1.6 million for Londrigan and $1.53 million for Davis.

But their fundraising and spending in the period from Jan. 1 to March 31 look better. Londrigan, for example, raised $638,877 and Davis raised $598,325.

In both cases, the sums were greater than the amounts raised in the last quarter of 2019. In other words, the coronavirus scare did not appear to affect contributions to their campaigns.

And in the 15th district ...

In the neighboring 15th Congressional District — which includes Danville, Rantoul, Tuscola, Charleston-Mattoon and a giant swath of southern Illinois — Republican Mary Miller of Oakland reported having $29,524 in her campaign fund after a four-way primary election contest.

Democrat Erika Weaver of Mattoon, who also won a four-way primary, had $3,088 in her campaign treasury.

Miller has raised $348,033 in this election cycle while Weaver has collected $7,142. The 15th District is overwhelmingly Republican, having given Donald Trump more than 70 percent of the vote in the 2016 presidential election.