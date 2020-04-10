Top of the Morning, April 10, 2020
At 8 a.m. Easter Sunday, Gayle Jochim wants to hear church bells — all over Vermilion County and beyond.
The Georgetown resident has been calling and writing area churches, asking them to ring their bells at 8 a.m. for three minutes.
“Because of the coronavirus, churches are going to be empty on Easter,” Jochim said. “People are going to be attending services by screens and streaming. No church bells.
“We are still celebrating Easter and I want to hear the church bells ring.”
She contacted pastors and organizations, trying to get the word out.
“I’ve talked to so many people, I’ve forgotten all of who I’ve talked to,” Jochim said.
She has a commitment from her own church, Danville’s Trinity Lutheran, to participate. Others have told her they will, too.
While making her calls, Jochim discovered many churches don’t have bells.
“Mostly it’s older churches that have bells,” Jochim said. “Apprently, they’re very expensive.”
Jochim reached out to all of the bigger churches in Danville.
Imannuel Lutheran, First Presbyterian, St. James United Methodist, Holy Family and St. Mary’s in Westville are among the churches that told Jochim they’re in.
Jochim also talked to churches in St. Joseph and Ogden. She was on WHMS 97.5-FM on Thursday with Mike Haile, spreading the word.
“I’ve had nobody say they didn’t think it was a good idea,” Jochim said.
Jochim is hearing about other ways to celebrate Easter. A neighborhood in Tilton is encouraging residents to go to their front yards and sing.
News-Gazette