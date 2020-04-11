This week’s stop in our series on local businesses with stories to tell: Yoder’s Kitchen in Arthur.
Heading to Arthur for a day can be like stepping out of one world and into another.
Around 4,000 Amish live in the surrounding area, according to the town’s website, and with that come businesses that draw in people from out of town to buy handmade furniture, bulk groceries and more.
Yoder’s Kitchen, where fried chicken and pie are the centerpieces of a massive buffet, is a popular stop during a trip to the small town.
“I think people tie Yoder’s Kitchen to an experience in Arthur,” owner Anna Herschberger said. “They might go to Beachy’s Bulk Foods, or they might go buy cabinets or they bring their dog to the vet and they come over here. I always hear, it’s not a trip to Arthur without a stop at Yoder’s for a home-cooked meal.”
Right now, though, most people are staying in their own, small worlds under the stay-at-home order put in place a few weeks ago.
“People who are traveling to Arthur travel here to eat,” Herschberger said, “but that isn’t happening right now.”
Herschberger, who bought the restaurant in 2002 and has worked there for its entire 25-year existence, said business is down about 90 percent. Yoder’s is receiving some carryout orders, and people have ordered pies for Easter, but business has been especially slow.
She applied for payroll-protection loans on the first day she could last week, but she has no idea if or when she’ll actually receive the money.
“We applied last Friday,” she said. “They say that they have the information they need, but we have yet to get any confirmation that we will get the loan. That’s been really difficult, because at this point that’s what I need to keep my staff. It’s been difficult.”
On a given day, Herschberger employs three cooks, a couple of cashiers and sometimes a baker. She hopes she’s able to keep them working.
“I normally am looking at a staff of 100, and now I only have six,” she said. “It’s very difficult.”