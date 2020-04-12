Forrest and Rosemary Sawlaw were in their glory in December, surrounded at their home on Piatt Street in Monticello by their five children as well as many of their 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The best part about the quickie-reunion made possible by a nearby niece’s wedding: knowing they’d do it again in April for Forrest and Rosemary’s 60th anniversary.
“At the time,” their daughter, Melissa Pontious, said, “we all thought we’d be back together.”
Forrest, 82, and Rosemary, 83, will still celebrate on Thursday, 60 years since they tied the knot in Paris, Ill. Both are familiar faces around town: Forrest a six-term Piatt County sheriff (and a barber on the side), Rosemary a longtime sheriff’s department secretary (who still works a shift now and then).
But the open house planned by their children — Melissa, Butch, Aimee, David, Emily — will have to wait. So, too, will the ceremony at United Methodist Church, where Forrest was to officially retire from his decadeslong role as usher.
Bummer.
“They (love) their church and church family,” Melissa said. “And they did a great job raising their children. Awesome parents.”
To wish the happy couple well in a stay-at-home way, letters are the best route: 173 S. Piatt St., Monticello, 61856.