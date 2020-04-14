Listen to this article
totm3

Juniors Ainslee Johnson and Taylor Fowler practice social distancing on their cars in the Schlarman student parking lot.

Our fourth class of High School Confidential correspondents continues to check in even though the kids are away from school.

At Schlarman Academy in Danville, “upperclassmen have been social-distancing together in the school parking lot to spend some time together in case school is canceled for the rest of the year,” senior Farrah Anderson said.

The students remained in — and someones on — their cars six feet away.

At news-gazette.com

Here’s what was trending at our website, which in a seven-day period ending Sunday saw 1,174,391 pageviews:

TOP STORIES

1. TGI Friday’s closes doors

2. A Life Remembered | ‘Everything was always better with Dave around’

3. Monday’s coronavirus updates | Champaign County reports first death, seven new cases

TOP SPORTS STORIES

1. Illini center Cockburn declares for NBA draft

2. Good Morning, Illini Nation: Another name to know in the portal

3. Having Hutcherson and Grandison as ready replacements offers Illini roster flexibility

TOP INSTAGRAM PHOTOS (@news_gazette)

1. Japan House at sunset

2. Blue lights of State Farm Center

3. Pink supermoon

News-Gazette