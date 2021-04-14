Top of the Morning, April 14, 2021
Mark your calendar: April 30-May 1
After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, the popular Kappa Kappa Gamma CU Alumnae Flower Sale is back on the calendar — with a new set of helping hands.
The motivated kids from DREAAM (Driven to Reach Excellence and Academic Achievement for Males) will have a role at the colorful and sweet-smelling fundraiser on April 30 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and May 1 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) at Indian Acres Swim Club in Champaign.
“DREAAMers will help customers load purchases, flower pots and flats in cars and assist with moving flowers around,” DREAAM founder Tracy Dace said.
Proceeds from Year 51 will go to DREAAM, an innovative program which is grateful for the help. The sale has raised more than $110,000 for dozens of good causes like Cunningham Children’s Home, Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club, CASA, Crisis Nursery and Habitat for Humanity.
Pre-orders are due Monday (visit news-gazette for the form).
Ropp’s Flower Factory, as it has done for 20-plus years, will supply the goods: geraniums, impatiens, hanging baskets, herbs, potted plants and foliage.
More information: 217-714-3540.