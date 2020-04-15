Top of the Morning, April 15, 2020
Following up on two good causes:
Sporting masks and properly spaced inside the fellowship hall at Grace Lutheran in Champaign on Tuesday morning, Food for Seniors volunteers continued their goodwill efforts. Twice a month — even in strange times — the Family Service of Champaign County’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program loads up at the church and delivers food and supplies to those in need in C-U. If you’d like to pitch in, call 217-359-6500 or email rsvpcomp@gmail.com.
Shamrock Academy of Irish Dance’s Facebook marathon on Saturday raised $4,295 to purchase and distribute gift cards for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. A group of 30 dancers, as young as 3, performed for 12 consecutive hours.
“It was amazing to see how much our community came together to support this cause,” said Johanna Barlow, 15.
To spur donations, Adam Poetzel, father of 16-year-old dancer Anna, promised to do his own jig — in a wig — if the total reached $3,400.
“It was a lot of fun to be a surprise part of the event and help provide some incentive for people to donate,” he said. “Riverdance, here I come!”
News-Gazette