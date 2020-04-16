For the foreseeable future, Al Craig will spend his Friday nights at Oakwood High’s football field.
With the administration’s blessing, the Comets coach — joined by fiancee Kelly Crawford — cranked up the school’s lights for the first time Friday and encouraged community members to swing by as “a sign of hope that we will make it through all of this.”
This week, he should have plenty of company as several teachers and coaches have indicated they’ll join him at what constitutes an evening vehicle parade in Fithian.
"People can drive around the field — staying in their car — as a way to honor our seniors that are looking less and less likely to play spring sports,” Craig said.
The one-hour parking lot tribute starts at 8 p.m. and will take place each week until “things get back to normal,” Craig said.
“We miss our students," he said. "Hopefully this resonates with them: A light at the end of the tunnel.”