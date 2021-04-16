Top of the Morning, April 16, 2021
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman and his staff are set to speak with area residents Monday morning, hosting their version of “Coffee with a Cop.”
The event is scheduled from 7 to 9 a.m. at Industrial Donut, 501 Industrial Drive, Savoy.
“This is new since I’ve been sheriff,” said Heuerman, who was elected in 2018. “I’m really stressing community engagement, so this is just an informal atmosphere for people to come and chat with us if they want to. It doesn’t have to be anything specific.”
It’s a chance for Heuerman and his staff to put names with faces and answer questions or concerns.
“If they just want to come and meet us and have a doughnut and a cup of coffee, that’s absolutely fine, too,” Heuerman said.
Heuerman doesn’t know what kind of crowd to expect (masks are required).
While anyone is welcome to visit, the event is aimed at Champaign County residents who rely on the sheriff’s office for law enforcement.
Heuerman hoped to do this kind of event earlier, but COVID-19 concerns made it difficult. With vaccines going into arms at a steady rate in the county, public events are becoming easier to manage.
“I would like to do these around the county throughout the year at different places,” Heuerman said.
“Coffee with a Cop” is a national initiative. Other area law-enforcement agencies have participated in the past.
Heuerman said “it is extremely important” to have personal interaction with the public.
“That face-to-face connection allows you to informally chit-chat and realize we are real people as well,” Heuerman said. “We are community members. We are exactly like them, only our profession is law enforcement. It provides a great opportunity for that conversation.”