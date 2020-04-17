Top of the Morning, April 17, 2020
Jim and Jen Wagner didn’t flinch when asked to devote time and resources toward a project meant to spotlight anxious St. Joseph-Ogden High School seniors.
“I feel so bad for them,” said Jim, owner of Wagner Signs & Apparel in St. Joseph. “You go through grade school and high school looking forward to your senior year. Then this happens.”
“This” is graduation in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Contacted last week by SJ-O administrators, Jim and Jen designed and printed more than 100 signs — at cost – over the weekend that on Tuesday were planted in the yards of every senior (pictures, A-1). Each sign included the student's name and "2020 SJO GRADUATE."
Superintendent Brian Brooks, principal Gary Page, athletic director Justin Franzen and administrative assistant Lori Hoveln did the legwork, making stops in “St. Joseph, Ogden, Royal and everywhere in between,” Brooks said.
In the unannounced four-hour delivery process, the crew encountered many happy — not to mentioned surprised — students and family members.
“It’s been more well-received than we thought it would be,” said Brooks, who took the idea from a Zoom session with fellow superintendents. “We did it to give the kids and their families a little something extra in a tough time. It was great getting to see a lot of them.”
News-Gazette