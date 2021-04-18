Top of the Morning, April 18, 2021
The next time the Mask Makers for Douglas County gather as a group will be the first time.
The 100-or-so members recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of doing their very best for the community during a pandemic — virtually, of course. Since late March 2020, the volunteer group produced more than 2,000 masks that were distributed to schools, nursing homes, first responders, hospitals and anywhere else in need.
“The old-fashioned way to put a group together to make a bunch of things was like: Let’s all meet at the firehouse,” Sally Foote said. “With technology, you don’t have to do that anymore.”
When Foote, Tammy Bennett and Phyllis Truitt organized the effort, they used Facebook to solicit sewers. The response was immediate and impressive, including “some who hadn’t sewed in 20 years,” Foote said. “They just wanted to help.”
Today, the Mask Makers are “at a rest,” Foote said, but willing to fire up their Singers again if requested.
One day, they hope to meet in person.
“Some of us know each other because (Tuscola) is a small town,” Foote said. “But we’ve never sat down together or joined up in any kind of social way.”
Just give it a few more months.
“I think the legacy will be our can-do attitude,” Foote said. “We didn’t stop to think it through. There were no questions asked: ‘Do you know how to sew?’
“We saw there was a need and we decided to work out the fine details later. It was a group that saw a need in town and banded together to get it done.”