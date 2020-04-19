Senior class president at Mahomet-Seymour, Erica Johnson didn’t wait until her high school’s graduation ceremony to deliver her speech.
Not long after the governor on Friday announced schools would remain closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the academic year, the 18-year-old posted on Facebook an impromptu, emotional and thoughtful message to the Class of 2020.
The 3 1/2- minute address — produced at home, her parents unaware what she was doing — took part of what she had begun to prepare and added reaction to Friday’s disheartening news.
“There are two things you can do at this moment,” she said, starting to tear up. “You can first be sad this is how our senior year has to end ...
“After that, take a deep breath and remember what you can do. Remember all this school has taught you, the people that you’ve met, how far you have come and how much you’ve grown. Cling to these thoughts and these memories and these lessons and remember that life is going to go on ...
“Remember it’s always a great day to be a Bulldog.”
Her mom, Kim, shared it. Principal Chad Benedict did, too, triggering waves of positive social media reaction.
Erica, headed to the UI to major in ag communications, “has no stage fright,” Kim said. “I think her wheels were turning and she wanted to say something for her classmates to hear.”
Erica’s official speech is scheduled for July 10, the date M-S picked to — hopefully — hold graduation.
If not, Friday’s on-the-fly doozy more than suffices.
“She told me ‘Had I known so many people would watch, I might have prepared a little more, ‘ “ Kim said, laughing.
News-Gazette