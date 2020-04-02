Top of the Morning, April 2, 2020
As a former Unit 4 teacher and administrator, Jeff Scott was quick to answer ‘How weird is it reporting to work these days?’
“It’s like walking through a school on a Sunday morning,” said Scott, CEO at the sprawling — and currently closed — Stephens Family YMCA in west Champaign. “It’s so big and empty. Just eerie.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a curveball the Y’s way, just as it has most businesses in our community. Some have closed, others have trimmed their roster of employees if not hours of operation.
Scott, however, had encouraging news to share Wednesday: The 300-plus employees of the Y — full-time and part-time — would continue to receive paychecks into June.
“We’re saying thanks,” Scott said.
To employees as well as customers.
Scott reports that 96 percent of the Y’s members with dues for March 14-April 13 re-upped ... even though doors closed March 17.
Besides payroll, the Y is extending a helping hand in other ways, including providing emergency day care for swamped medical providers, engaging seniors through phone calls and conducting virtual wellness activities for the homebound. Additional programs are in the works.
“We’re living our mission,” Scott said, “and that’s being a ray of hope for our community.”
