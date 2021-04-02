Top of the Morning, April 2, 2021
Deb Simmons is getting back to work in the search for the next Miss Champaign County Fair Queen and Little Miss Champaign County.
Currently, Carson Robinson and Spencer McFarland hold the titles. They have since the last pageant was last held in 2019.
The pandemic cut into their normal routine.
“There wasn’t a lot for them to do,” Simmons said. “We did a couple parades where they could social distance, but that was about it.”
COVID-19 forced the 2020 event to be canceled, but Simmons director, of the Champaign County Fair Queen Pageant, is planning for the event to be held in 2021. The pageants are scheduled for July 18 at the City Center in Champaign. An organizational meeting was held Wednesday, and Simmons said interest is high.
“I am actively recruiting, looking for contestants,” said Simmons, who has been involved with the event for five years. “I think we’re in really good shape. We want good quality contestants.
“What makes us different than other pageants is we are agriculture based. They are representatives for agriculture.”
There are two different categories. The Miss contest is for those ages 16 to 20, while Little Miss accepts contestants ages 6 to 10. Applications are $60 Miss and $30 for Little Miss.
There are 10 practices scheduled to start in June. Applications are due June 4. For an application, go to champaigncountyfair.cc or to the Miss Champaign County Fair Queen Facebook page.
The winner in each category will compete in January for the state title.
Winners are heavily involved in the county fair, set for July 22-31, with multiple scheduled appearances.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.