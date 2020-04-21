Top of the Morning, April 21, 2020
The stuck-at-home kids at tiny Fisher High received a Big Ten message from members of the Illinois men’s basketball team on Sunday.
In a two-minute video distributed on the school’s Twitter account, Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Tyler Underwood, Austin Hutcherson, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and Zach Griffith offered words of encouragement.
“What up, Fisher High School,” Bezhanishvili started. “Keep that schoolwork up.”
The clever project was made possible by Griffith — a former Fisher star whose message included “Illinois basketball is thinking of you guys” — and the school’s Remote Learning Morale Committee led by athletic director and dean of students Jake Palmer (more coming in Sunday’s N-G).
Among area high schools, Fisher has emerged as a social media leader since the governor called off in-school instruction.
“We are so fortunate to have alumni like Zach Griffith who can do things like this to uplift the spirits of our students, staff and community,” Fisher principal Jon Kelly said. “It wasn’t just hearing the players’ voices and seeing their faces, but their messages were spot on. (A) tip of the cap to those guys and Coach (Brad) Underwood. Go Illini and go Bunnies!”
