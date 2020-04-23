Top of the Morning, April 23, 2020
Christine Herges didn’t learn to sew until 2000, the year her husband was diagnosed with cancer. Her children needed Halloween costumes, and she was hesitant to leave the house with Toby in recovery.
“I thought to myself, ‘I can do this.’ So I sewed them costumes,” the 50-year-old Champaign woman said. “That’s how I got started.”
Today, she’s a sewing superstar — and hundreds of us are safer because of it.
Since March, she’s produced and distributed more than 650 masks to every corner of our community: hospitals, libraries, food pantries, courthouses and, well, anyone who asks.
“I won’t turn anyone down,” she said.
Her sew station is smack dab in her kitchen where she gets after it most days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., kids and husband assisting here and there. She takes orders (mostly via Facebook) and leaves them in her mailbox for pickup.
Her motivation comes from keeping Toby — still in recovery — and her kids safe from coronavirus.
“I was panicking way before anyone else,” she said, adding that the early concern helped her stockpile materials needed for masks. When news of her work began to spread, friends and local businesses began donating fabric and other supplies, too. “Lots of incredible support,” she said.
What keeps her going?
“I can’t do anything else, other than pray,” she said. “I can make masks, and everyone seems to need them, so that’s what I do. I sit and sew.”
News-Gazette