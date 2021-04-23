Top of the Morning, April 23, 2021
Though he gained fame in baseball, the late, great Lou Brock never pushed the sport on his friend Jake Eversole.
“He actually told Jake, ‘You have to go with your passion,’“ said Jody Eversole, Jake’s grandpa.
Brock, who died Sept. 6 at age 81, certainly would have been there Wednesday when Villa Grove/Heritage’s Jake Eversole signed to play basketball at Mattoon’s Lake Land College.
A ceremony was held at Villa Grove High School with Jake’s family and friends in attendance.
“Lake Land showed up. First class. They had posters made. They had trading cards made. It was unbelievable,” Jody Eversole said.
Jake Eversole had interest from several schools, including the former staff at Eastern Illinois.
“The one place he wanted to go more than any other was Lake Land College,” Jody Eversole said.
At an earlier
age, Jake lived in Mattoon/Charleston. He knows the people and the area. Lake Land is
39 miles from Villa Grove, so his family will have easy access to games.
Jake Eversole is one of the first Villa Grove athletes to earn a college scholarship in years.
“This is the ultimate,” Jody Eversole said.
It’s a busy week for Eversole, who is also on the school’s homecoming court. No dance, of course.
Jake Eversole became friends with St. Louis’ Brock at a young age after meeting him at a Cardinals game. The two remained close over the years.
A story about their friendship appeared Sept. 9 in The News-Gazette and has been recognized by the Illinois Press Association.
Brock wasn’t the only one who influenced
Jake’s career. Jody Eversole points to Urbana’s
Verdell Jones Jr.
“Verdell has been a mentor to Jake. He’s taught him basketball since he was little,” Jody Eversole said.