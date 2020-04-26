Top of the Morning, April 26, 2020
Ted Beach considered Thursday’s announcement that golf courses could re-open May 1 as an early birthday present.
The former Illini and Champaign High great with a 12-handicap has been missing the sport — and even moreso, his Brookhill Buddies — in a big, bad way.
“We’re looking forward to the fresh air and sunshine,” said Beach, who turns 91 on Sunday. “We’re going to follow all the rules. We’re not going to shake hands after long putts; maybe just bump elbows.”
The Brookhill Buddies, a collection of community movers-and-shakers, have been playing in Rantoul up to three times a week for about two decades. “Just a good group of guys,” Beach said.
As bummed as he has been about the inability to golf during the stay-at-home order, Beach is tickled pink to have three daughters live nearby. Each day since mid-March, Marybeth, Becky and Barb visit their dad from socially distant spots in his driveway near the corner of Edwin and Healey in Champaign.
The support of four children — son Andy lives in Texas — six grandchildren and five great grandchildren has helped fill a void left by the death of Ted’s wife of 67 years. Shirlie, his high school sweetheart, passed away in 2017.
“Their visits have been enjoyable and much appreciated,” Ted said. “It’s all I have going right now, so it’s nice for them to stay for 30 minutes and talk.”
News-Gazette