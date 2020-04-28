Top of the Morning, April 28, 2020
It was Holy Cross School’s turn to re-connect with students on Monday.
About 25 staff — from administrators to custodians to priests to teachers — lined Elm Street in Champaign as students and their families drove by and said hi. The fun-filled reunion — the likes of which have played out at scores of our area schools during the coronavirus pandemic — lasted twice as long as organizers planned because so many people participated.
“The Holy Cross community is tightknit,” librarian Sherri Bolen said. “We were missing our kiddos and theif families, and they were missing us, too.”
Having the principal take part made the occasion even better.
“The timing was good in that it gave many of our families the chance to see Rose (Costello) for the first time since (husband) Tom’s death,” said Bolen, adding that Rose received flowers from one family passing by.
