When her husband, Jim, turned 94 in January (above), all the kids showed up to celebrate: Jay from Washington, D.C., Margaret from Chicago, Bill from Germany and Charles from New Hampshire.
When Leland Andrews turns 87 today, it will be a much more subdued scene.
“We’ll probably go through the drive-thru at Steak ‘n Shake,” she said.
These days, Leland’s biggest decision, she likes to joke, is what to wear when taking out the trash.
Stuck at home like the rest of us, one of our community’s busiest bees is itching to resume her volunteering and church-going ways.
A member of Champaign’s First Presbyterian since ‘57, Leland has been relegated to watching streamed services on Sunday morning next to Jim at their Champaign condo.
Returning to church “will be wonderful,” she said, “very uplifting and very touching.”
She fired up her sewing machine three weeks ago and started making masks to donate.
“It’s been slow going,” she said. “I was glad to have a reason to get out the sewing machine again, but I need to re-up my skills.”
So popular in these parts, Leland doesn’t want special recognition on her big day. Cards and phone calls from friends and family will do.
“Just raise your hand and say ‘Happy Birthday,’“ she said. “That’s all I need.”
