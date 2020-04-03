Top of the Morning, April 3, 2020
If you noticed a traffic jam Thursday afternoon on Wesley Avenue in Savoy, there was no reason for concern.
It was a celebration of Leighton Clark’s 11th birthday.
In the time of COVID-19, actual parties aren’t possible. So Leighton’s mom, Lindsey, asked friends to drive by and honk in front of the home of grandparents Cindy and Rod.
At 3:45 p.m., Leighton stood in the driveway for the birthday surprise.
“We’ve done a lot of Zoom, so she’s seen her friends,” Lindsey said. “I just thought this would be different. A fun little surprise for her that would be really fast and not encourage anyone to get out or stop.”
Lindsey and daughters Leighton and Emerson are following all the shelter-in-place recommendations.
“We’ve been on a really strict quarantine,” Lindsey said. “Only left once to go to the doctor. We’re surviving.”
Leighton is a fifth-grader at Champaign’s St. Matthew, and Emerson is in third grade. They have been doing schoolwork at home with their mom.
She “completely knows what’s going on,” Lindsey said. “We’ve given her some basic facts, and she knows that’s why we can’t leave the house and she’s not going to see her friends and why she’s not going to school. We’ve answered her questions.”
Lindsey describes Leighton as “outgoing. She’s got all her sports teams that she’s on. She loves going to the pool, loves going to practice. Very active.”
Happy Birthday, Leighton.
* * *
A follow-up on Thursday’s story about Bruce Swartz. The longtime member of the Illinois football and basketball crew received word Thursday morning that his COVID-19 test was positive. Swartz is resting comfortably at home in Champaign and on the road to recovery. Doctors told him after three days with no fever, he will start another seven days in isolation.
You can reach out to Bruce on Facebook.
News-Gazette