When Madison Dunker took on her role in community outreach for University of Illinois athletics this year, she was met with an interesting question.
How can athletes interact with the community without being around large groups of people?
“Obviously with COVID, we had to get really creative with how we’re engaging with the community,” Dunker said. “We were brainstorming, and we said, ‘Well, our student-athletes love getting out to the schools, we get great response from the schools, and they love engaging with the youth.’ ”
What began was the Fighting Illini Kid’s Nighttime Reading Club, where athletes from every Illinois program participate in live readings of children’s books over Zoom and also record themselves reading those books.
The program began as a nod to Read Across America Day on March 2, but it’s expanded. Dunker, whose mother is a teacher, helped curate a list of books with diverse characters about diverse themes. Athletes who are bilingual have read books in other languages.
Two live readings have already been done, and one is set for April 15 at 7 p.m. Athletes are paired up and read for about 10 to 15 minutes before taking questions and passing off the baton to the next participants.
“It’s been fun to see how widespread it’s become and how to engage with the community,” Dunker said. “It’s spread by word of mouth through our department. (They say), ‘It’s so fun to sit and talk with the kids that come to the reading recordings.’ And for the kids, how many times do you get to sit on a Zoom call with student-athletes and unmute yourself and ask questions? How fun is that?”
Families interested in participating can find more information at the Fighting Illini Kid’s Reading Club Google site. They can find the Zoom meeting here.