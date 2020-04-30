Today’s newspaper is a lot thicker than most. It’s our way of saying thanks to the scores of area businesses who could use a pick-me-up right about now.
The 72-page section includes messages from more than 250 advertisers. It’s part of a companywide goodwill project by Community Media Group that also will play out on our radio stations and website.
“We wanted to give back to our community, give back to the people who have advertised with us for years,” said Nancy Sims, corporate marketing director at The News-Gazette. “We wanted to do something nice at a time they really need it.”
You’ll also hear about the businesses in spots on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM and WKIO 107.9-FM in addition to call-outs spotlighting individual employees. Finally, we’re making today’s eEdition at news-gazette.com accessible to everyone — again, free of charge — to better showcase the many, positive messages.
Meanwhile, we’ll continue to tell stories of impact, capped each Sunday by a collection of vignettes by staff writer Anthony Zilis and Sports Editor Matt Daniels.
Have an idea to share? Email jrossow@news-gazette.com.
