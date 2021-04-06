It was fitting that Loren Tate took his Hall of Fame bow from a seat in our newsroom Monday.
Tate spent a good chunk of his virtual acceptance speech raving about the place he’s called home since 1966, singling out News-Gazette co-workers like Jim Dey, Tom Kacich, Mary Schenk and Jeff D’Alessio among others.
“They amaze me,” he said. “They keep me on my toes.”
Tate and four others in the Class of 2021 were honored as U.S. Basketball Writers Association Hall of Famers in a ceremony that was supposed to take place at the Final Four in Indianapolis. The pandemic changed those in-person plans.
“Hopefully next year we’ll all be together face-to-face in New Orleans,” USBWA President Seth Davis said.
We’ll honor Tate, 89, in a special Illini section that will publish April 29. If you’d like to congratulate our one-of-a-kind columnist, reach out to Jackie Martin at jmartin@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5275.
Tate’s secret: “Just being honest.”
As a Hall of Famer, Tate admitted to feeling more pressure every time he writes.
“We’re happy to put that pressure on you,” Davis said.