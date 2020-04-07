Top of the Morning, April 7, 2020
Jan Seeley, co-director of the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon, said organizers are “swimming in the October pool.”
The 11-year-old marathon, orginally scheduled to take place April 23-25, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In reaching out to stakeholders late last week, Seeley and Mike Lindemann said “our hope is to conduct the races during a Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in October.”
But ...
“Due to the fluidity of the situation and the current demands on our community leaders and resources, we are unable to confirm potential dates.”
An emailed idea caught Seeley’s eye on Friday: stage the ‘20 races in April ‘21 as a way to “support the survival of the universe,” she said. Another: run it virtually.
Either way, “it’s such a difficult decision,” Seeley said.
