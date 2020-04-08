Top of the Morning, April 8, 2020
On Saturday, 15-year-old Anneliese Schideman will be dancing away in the basement of her family’s home on Yorkshire Drive in Champaign.
“I’m not sure what to expect,” the Champaign Central High sophomore said. “Everyone has something to give. What we have to give is dancing.”
It’s part of Shamrock Academy of Irish Dance’s creative 12-hour Facebook marathon to raise money for frontline employees and small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Starting at 9 a.m., the talented kids will fill five-minute slots on Shamrock’s public Facebook page by showing off their Irish dance moves from the comforts of their homes.
“We’ve done a lot of community outreach by dancing at schools and nursing homes,” dance director Allie Hartlein said. “That is not an option right now, but we wanted to continue to find avenues to use Irish dancing to make a difference in our community.”
Proceeds (visit the group's GoFundMe page here) will be used to purchase gift cards to distribute along with handmade thank-you notes created by the Shamrock kids.
“We encourage people to comment during the dance-a-thon and nominate businesses they love that could use the support right now,” Hartlein said. “I was seeing amazing things that people were doing to support their community in this amazing time. I really wanted to be able to do something, too, but I was thinking ‘all I have is a bunch of kids that can Irish dance!’
“Part of our mission is teaching kids how to use their talents to make a positive impact on the world, and I think doing things like this is part of that mission.”
