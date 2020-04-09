Listen to this article
Kelly Hieronymus delivers cookies to Champaign firefighters on Wednesday.

Thanks to their kind-hearted and generous customers, Hopscotch: Bakery + Market owners Kaya Speagle and Kelly Hieronymus delivered some 300 cookies to hospital workers and firefighters on Wednesday.

The Champaign shop’s ongoing “Buy a Nurse a Cookie” program was meant to provide first responders a pick-me-up. Judging by the afternoon reception at fire stations in Champaign and Urbana, as well as Carle Foundation Hospital, it’s working.

“The day was great for a couple reasons: it was a team effort getting all 300 cookies baked and packaged up for delivery. Literally everyone in the shop had a hand to get them all together,” Hieronymus said. “It was incredibly fun to call the fire departments and say ‘Hey, we’ve got 50 cookies for you!’ ”

Visit Hopscotch’s website to contribute to an effort that keeps business humming even in these days of curbside pickup-only.

“We’ll keep making cookies,” Hieronymus said, “until the stay-at-home order has been lifted.”

Provided Hopscotch: Bakery + Market co-owner Kaya Speagle delivers a batch of 50 cookies to Urbana firefighters on Wednesday.

