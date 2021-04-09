Ryan McClure’s spring is off to a good start. And summer looks promising, too.
On Wednesday, the 38-year-old Mahomet resident and owner of Bankco Overhead Door made the second hole-in-one of his life. On No. 14 at Lake of the Woods, a 163-yard hole, McClure used a 9-iron for the ace.
One of McClure’s playing partners, his brother, Travis, said “That went in the hole.” Chris Edmondson and Luke Hooper were the other witnesses.
McClure used a Pink Titleist Velocity ball.
“It was my first round of the year, so I was hitting my junky ball so I didn’t lose my good ones,”
McClure said.
On July 10, McClure’s attention turns to another sport: basketball. Specifically, the 1989 Flyin’ Illini team that reached the Final Four.
At his Ryno’s Fine Sports Collectibles, 214 S. Lake of the Woods Road, Mahomet, McClure is hosting an autograph show from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. with members of the team. So far, he has commitments from Marcus Liberty, Nick Anderson, Kenny Battle, Lowell Hamilton and Stephen Bardo. Kendall Gill is considering it, too, but might have a conflict with his son’s summer basketball schedule.
The event was announced Monday.
“It got a really good reception,” McClure said.
The business is on a large property, which will allow for social distancing.
McClure said the players will be available for photos with fans.
