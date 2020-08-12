For 90 years, the Arthur Woman’s Club has had the community’s back, always chipping in when asked to help.
So don’t think for a second that a once-in-lifetime pandemic would slow these hard-charging philanthropists from looking out for their neighbors in Douglas and Moultrie counties.
Unable to donate like they have in years past because of so many COVID-19 cancellations, the club adjusted. Their new project: 1,000 handmade masks to be distributed to school children of all ages when ALAH opens its doors later this month.
This week, club President Sharon Daily and a handful of others are working their sewing machines off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Arthur United Methodist’s fellowship hall (call Daily at 217-254-2068 if you’d like to help. Even needlework-challenged newspaper types are invited. “You don’t even have to be a member,” she said). The idea came from Treasurer Teri Malin, whose cousin is doing similar work for schools in Sullivan.
The club regularly donates to ALAH schools (prom, band trips, scholarships, class projects). Thanks to gobs of donated material, they shifted gears this summer.
“We’re all hard workers who like to do good things for the community,” Daily said. “We had to find a way to give back.”