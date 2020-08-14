Top of the Morning, Aug. 14, 2020
In the spring, Champaign’s Bruce Swartz fought COVID-19. It wasn’t easy. He experienced high fever, chills, headaches, body aches, loss of appetite, etc.
“It’s awful,” Swartz said. “I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy.”
Ultimately, the 70-year-old beat the disease. Now, he is helping others do the same.
Swartz is donating his plasma, which is full of COVID-19 antibodies, to the local blood bank. He has made two donations with more to follow. The procedure takes about an hour, time good-guy Swartz is happily willing to take.
His once-a-week donation can help three others who have COVID-19. Swartz is also a regular blood donor.
The setup for the plasma donation is similar to giving blood, Swartz said.
Swartz dealt with the worst of COVID-19 for about six weeks. It persisted in other ways well beyond that.
His COVID-19 symptoms totally went away around the Memorial Day weekend.
The fact he continues to produce antibodies is a positive sign for Swartz. It means he doesn’t have the disease.
“I’ll find out how long antibodies last,” he said.
His wife, Linda, also had COVID-19.
“I was so sick, I didn’t realize until afterward that she had had it as bad as she did,” Swartz said.
Linda has recovered and returned to work.
Normally, Swartz would be looking forward to the college football season. He is the longtime official statistician for Illinois football. But the Big Ten season has been postponed until at least the spring.
