Today, Barry Houser was to be in his glory, surrounded by 400-plus members of the Marching Illini on Day 1 of training camp. Instead, the 10-year director will go at it alone.
“We’re letting science dictate where we’re going next,” Houser said.
We know where the 152nd iteration of the band won’t be: Quad Day, Memorial Stadium or at the Harding Band Building, where blue dots are on the floor — 6 feet apart — to encourage social distancing. This month’s new-student convocation — yep, it’ll be of the virtual variety — will include a fresh message from Houser but a Marching Illini performance from the past.
“We have a lot of requests,” Houser said. “We just can’t do anything right now. Everything has been canceled.”
The hope — long ago dashed — was to perform at the Illini’s originally scheduled football opener against Illinois State on Sept. 4. It was one of 18 scenarios mapped out and shared by Houser, intricate plans that included “fans, no fans, some fans ... it was thorough.” Still, “we have a good plan going forward.”
Houser on Saturday said this semester will be a “fully remote version of the Marching Illini ... devastating news for all of us, but especially our seniors. We will find ways to celebrate you this season.”
With in-person activities on hold, the revamped, virtual fall lineup will include program twists like a leadership series and alumni networking mixed in with staples like game-day traditions. “Three-In-One” will sound good regardless if Ohio State’s in town.
“Football is going to continue to practice even though there aren’t any games (this fall). It’s the same with us,” Houser said. ”If and when we’re able to get back, we won’t have missed a beat.”