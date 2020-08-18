Top of the Morning, Aug. 18, 2020
Natalie Porter (above), one of the area’s best high school swimmers, showed up in style for Sunday’s annual — but much different-looking — Faces of the Fall photo shoot at our office in Champaign.
The Danville High standout was proud to show off the minivan she purchased from her grandmother, admitting the ride is popular with her classmates.
Usually, Faces of the Fall draws more than 300 high schoolers who tour The News-Gazette, produce radio spots and GIFs, and take part in other social media opportunities to be shared by preps coordinator Colin Likas. However, due to coronavirus restrictions, Sunday’s event took place outdoors with photos only, each masked athlete having signed up for time slots five minutes apart.
Still, it was a wonderful event thanks to the understanding students and parents who, in some cases, drove more than an hour to participate.
Hopefully, we’ll be able to open our doors for Faces of the Winter in November.
Sunday’s 90-plus portraits will run throughout the fall in these pages and at news-gazette.com.