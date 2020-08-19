Top of the Morning, Aug. 19, 2020
Driveway parties are a staple for the six families who for 20-plus years have been neighbors on Wedgewood Drive in Champaign, a time to share drinks, stories and laughs.
They gathered again Sunday outside the house of Cathy and John Joyce, but something was different.
“Really, really different,” Cathy said. “They all just stared at John: ‘We just can’t believe it.’“
On Thursday night, John suffered a massive heart attack. By Saturday night, he was back at home. On Sunday morning, the Wedgies — the neighborhood group’s nickname — surprised him with a giant, uplifting, front-lawn message upon his return from church. That night, the Wedgies threw a driveway party that included a visit from the first responders — Curtis Hays, Matt Plutz, Brandon Helm — who helped save John’s life, the trio arriving via Champaign Fire Department’s Engine No. 152.
A day later, Cathy broke into tears recalling the scene.
John, 71, has been a Champaign postal worker for 51 years. Not feeling well after work Thursday, he was taken by Cathy to Convenient Care on Curtis Road. There, around 5:40 p.m., he suffered a heart attack, and was revived by quick-acting staff on duty and rushed to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he was in surgery by 7:10 p.m.
“It’s a miracle he survived,” Cathy said. “I thought I had lost him.”
Better yet: Hays, an EMT who was on the fire call, is a Wedgie. He and his wife, Paula, live across the street from the Joyces.
The emotion of Sunday night’s reunion was almost too much for all involved.
“Our neighbors,” Cathy said, “are the best people in the world.”