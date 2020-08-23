Bob Fender’s new best friend (above) is 6 feet long, held together by tape and goes by the name of Jon Snow, of “Game of Thrones” fame.
“We could not win this war on COVID-19 without it,” he said.
Handmade from PVC pipe, the stick helps Franklin STEAM Academy’s longtime head custodian keep everything at school properly distanced — from desks to people.
“It’s a lot easier than bringing out a tape measure all the time,” Fender said. “I made it in five minutes.”
Employees like Fender are a godsend to schools like Franklin, which he is helping prepare for students’ return — hopefully — in October. Be it rearranging classrooms, deep-cleaning restrooms or slapping 6-feet-apart stickers in every hallway, Fender and his crew of three have worked their mop buckets off the last month.
“He’s running a mile a minute ... his whole job has been flipped upside down,” Principal Sara Sanders said. “But he never complains. He’s professional, polite, responsive and respectful.”
At Franklin since 2004, the 58-year-old Mahomet resident realizes his peers are in the same predicament.
“It’s not just our school,” he said, “it’s every school.”
He’ll keep at it — Jon Snow in his grip — even as students start classes remotely Wednesday.
COVID-19 “is the worst knuckleball that’s ever been thrown at us,” Fender said, “and it’s crazy because we don’t know what’s going to happen next. But we’ll be ready when they say we’re ready.”