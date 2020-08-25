Employees at Villa Grove schools are wearing more than just masks to start the semester.
Thanks to creative types like pre-kindergarten teacher Autumn Jones and veteran photographer Jim Mikeworth, about 85 ID buttons were made and distributed in time for Day 1 of classes.
“We did it so the kids could see their smiling faces even with masks on,” said Mikeworth, a retired Villa Grove High math and computer science teacher (35 years) who has operated Mikeworth Photographics for decades. “Bus drivers, cooks, janitors, teachers, administrators … everybody.”
Jones forwarded pictures to Mikeworth, who incorporated them as part of buttons — free of charge.
“Students,“ elementary Principal Bobby Beck said, “have loved the buttons.”
Mikeworth and his wife of 52 years, Susie, who for 34 years taught at Villa Grove’s elementary school, have a reputation as locals who do good things.
It’s no surprise they jumped at the chance to participate in the button project.
“It was easy and no big deal,” Jim said. “In a little town, everybody helps everybody.
“We have a special feeling for the school system because they’ve been awfully good to us. This was a way to give back.”