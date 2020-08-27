Top of the Morning, Aug. 27, 2020
For a teacher’s perspective on Day 1 of remote learning in Unit 4, Champaign Central High School’s Aubrey Wachtel (science) was nice enough to check in after an emotional Wednesday.
Best part was ...
The number of students who turned out was really good. I was so happy to see just how many were there and participating in what we were doing. Some were already offering jokes and sharing their favorite movies in the Zoom chat. Students generally had great “netiquette.”
Toughest part was ...
Realizing just how much I will miss being with the students in the classroom. I knew it would make me sad, but it hit me harder than I expected after saying goodbye and ending my first Zoom meeting. I have shed a couple tears over this today. My sister-in-law said to me, “It’s the loneliest teaching ever.” I couldn’t agree more.
How’d the kids do?
They seemed good overall. Some had some trouble getting logged in to Zoom, but nobody seemed too frustrated about it. Everyone seemed pretty positive and ready to get engaged.
Like many teachers, she set up shop at home.
I have a decent setup with a couple old monitors which I find makes navigating all the digital material more manageable. I’m fortunate that we have a separate office space in our home, so I am able to shut out our pets (above) and other household distractions.
Pajamas were not part of her wardrobe.
I tried to wear some Central gear to be supportive but then realized nothing on my T-shirts will likely ever be visible to my students.
COMING SUNDAY: First-hand stories from area high school seniors