On Thursday morning during WDWS 1400-AM’s “Penny For Your Thoughts,” the station aired a public service announcement — with a famous voice as the narrator.
Tom Bodett (above) of Motel 6 fame (“We’ll leave the light on for you”) taped a 30-second spot for the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. In it, he urged citizens to wear masks ... and pants.
The commercial was the brainchild of health district Administrator Julie Pryde, who has been front and center with the communities’ response to COVID-19.
Pryde called WDWS/WHMS/WKIO general manager Mike Haile and asked if he would run the spots without charge.
The answer, of course, was yes.
“I told her, ‘What a cool idea,’“ Haile said. “Tom Bodett did it out of the goodness of his heart.”
Pryde had to jump through plenty of hoops to get the spot cleared.
A bonus, as Pryde pointed out to Haile: Bodett is a Champaign native.
“I didn’t know it, either,” Haile said.
Haile said the Bodett PSA will air on WHMS and WKIO, too.
“Here’s my whole thing: It’s real simple, be smart, be courteous, have a positive attitude, show some gratitude,” Haile said. “If we can all do that, we’ll get through this.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.