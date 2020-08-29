For the second consecutive year, seniors at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High were given the chance to reserve their very own parking spot outside the school. Better yet, they were allowed to decorate their space during last Saturday’s Painting Day in Gibson City.
Ryan Minion, whose son, Alex, went the “Breakfast Club” route with space No. 44 (above), photographed the scene with his licensed drone. Ryan, himself a GCMS grad (1996) who grew up in Elliott, will supply the school’s yearbook staff with photos to help celebrate a class that’s already been through a lot.
Students had to have their designs approved by the school before taking brush to cement. Ryan said one innovative senior in the Class of 2020 painted his spot with “No Parking” yellow stripes “so every time there was a home football or basketball game, he’d have somewhere to park.”
The overall idea has been uplifting for both administrators and teenagers, who are attending in-person learning four days a week.
“Even if they go remote,” Ryan said, “they still get a parking spot.”