Top of the Morning, Aug. 8, 2020
Normally, tonight’s fireworks display would cap off three days packed with fun at the St. Joseph Community Festival, including an American Legion fish fry, a carnival, a bags tournament, a mini tractor pull and more.
This year, the festival was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the fireworks, which the village began organizing in March, will go on.
“It’s our way of showing our appreciation to our community at the end of the festival,” Mayor Tami Fruhling-Voges said. “At this point, our parks have been allowed to open in the governor’s Phase 4. With our fireworks, we felt it was safe enough to do that also. It’s not like we’ll have ground displays or anything like that where people will have to be sitting (close) to watch the fireworks in any kind of group area.”
Community members will spread out at the 40-acre Woodard Family Park at dusk and set their sights on the sky. Though the show won’t be preceded by the festival, Fruhling-Voges hopes it at least gives them a taste of what summer is normally like.
“I’m hoping families bring their blankets, set up at dusk, enjoy the outdoors and watch a few fireworks and safely go home, and at least say that they were able to do something somewhat summer-like,” Fruhling-Voges said. “We have 40 acres, so we felt like everybody could socially distance with their families. They can sit on their lawn blanket or they can watch from their cars. We decided that it would give the community a little something to look forward to since everything else had been canceled.”