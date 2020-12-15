It was tricky, but the Champaign Lions Club maintained its 20-year tradition of donating socks to Champaign-Urbana students in need.
The 35-member club pulled it off despite not meeting this year due to COVID-19, which “made the effort even more difficult,” Sam McGrew said. Members mailed contributions to the club, which also received a gift certificate from Walmart in Savoy.
The end result: 150 pairs of socks delivered to school districts in Champaign and Urbana last week. Pictured: Unit 4’s Katina Wilcher and Lions Club’s McGrew and Rick Marrs.
Later in the week, we’ll tell the story of this year’s spokesfamily for Developmental Services Center’s Tree of Hope campaign.
On Wednesday, DSC was happy to receive a $2,000 donation from Champaign-Urbana Elks Lodge at the Tree of Hope at the corner of Prospect and Marketview in Champaign. Pictured, left to right: Gloria Pribble and Jeff Pribble of C-U Elks, Jodie Harmon and Danielle Matthews with DSC.
***
There isn't an entry fee for Saturday's Christmas parade in Tolono. Instead, the Tolono Fire Protection District will be collecting nonperishable food items to benefit The Giving Place. The parade starts at 5 p.m. at Unity High School.
The Giving Place has struggled through the pandemic due to canceled food drives. Committee member Donna Downen is tickled pink - but not surprised - about the parade project.
"Our community has picked it up and filled in the gaps all year long," she said. "I think it's wonderful what they're doing."
To chip in to The Giving Place, call 217-649-1389.