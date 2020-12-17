While growing up in Champaign’s Garden Hills neighborhood — and then starting her own business here, too — Toni Brown has benefited from community support more times than she can remember.
Today, the 31-year-old mother of two is doing her best to repay the favors.
“I had to find a way to give back,” she said.
Step 1: Organizing “A Better Tomorrow Today” toy drive, which as of Wednesday morning had resulted in more than 200 toys worth $1,240.
Step 2: Growing it to 1,000 toys by the time she and other volunteers hand them out on Saturday at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Champaign.
“A lot of people are living check-to-check right now and can’t wait until later,” she said, explaining the toy drive’s name. “We want to put smiles on the faces of the children.”
Here’s where you can help:
Drop off a toy or monetary donation to Brown at Suits By Soouljah, 1708 W. Bradley Ave., C, between noon and 5 p.m. today and Friday.
On Saturday, toys will be distributed at the church, 1601 W. Bloomington Road, from noon until 4 p.m. Everyone’s invited.
Brown is a townie who attended Robeson Elementary, Edison Middle and Champaign Central High before earning a bachelor’s degree at Eastern Illinois. She works at Carle Foundation Hospital and started a cosmetics business (Brown Sugar Lip Glam) in June. The help she received getting that venture off the ground spurred her to do something in return.
“We’re hoping (the toy drive) gets bigger and bigger every year,” she said. “The end goal is to make it more than just about toys and be able to provide other services for the community, like a job fair.”
If you can’t make it to Suits By Soouljah — the nonprofit Not On My Watch is a toy drive partner — and still want to help, reach out to Brown at
217-417-3522.