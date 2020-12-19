Over the summer, Booker T. Washington STEM Academy fifth-grade teacher Todd McCannon came to a realization as it became clear that the Champaign school district would be all remote when classes resumed in August.
“You spend all summer watching people on TV and critiquing their Zoom backgrounds,” McCannon said. “And as a teacher, you’re like, ‘My background is my classroom.’”
So he and wife Meghan, who teaches at Westview Elementary, decided to make some modifications to their St. Joseph home. For his workspace, they decided to paint an entire wall with chalkboard paint.
At first, he simply wrote “Welcome” and left the rest of the space open for instruction.
Then, he noticed that an introverted student enjoyed Pokemon. So McCannon, who has a
fine-arts degree from Illinois Wesleyan with a focus on painting, drew a Pokemon character.
The picture he drew was so popular that he began asking students for requests.
On separate weeks, he drew a lion, a wolf howling at the moon, Spider-Man, Batman and more. This week, upon request, he drew Kobe Bryant. Each Friday, he puts up on the chalkboard, “What should Mr. McCannon draw next week?” Then he discusses it with his wife and fifth-grade son.
“My family and I talk about it, and we come to a decision,” McCannon said, “because it is our house, so we don’t want it to be something we don’t like.”
To speed the process along, he uses a projector for the outline of the picture, then uses his own skills to shade in the chalkboard murals. The process takes him about an hour each week.
McCannon, who is in his first year with his own classroom, thought about pursuing a career in painting, then thought about becoming an art teacher. He learned, though, that he can use his artistic skill as an asset no matter the classroom.
“Kids go, ‘You’re an artist.’ And I go, ‘I’m a teacher first,’” he said. “I saw that you could be a teacher artist. You could bring that to the classroom, and your interests have value. It really sparks some creativity from the students, for them to know that it’s a place for them to be creative, too.”