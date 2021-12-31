Bob Asmussen
College Football Reporter/Columnist
Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).
The good people from Champaign’s Faith United Methodist Church are once again lending their hands far from home.
On Saturday morning, a group of 14 college students and adults are flying from Chicago’s Midway Airport to New Orleans. Once there, they will spend the next week helping fix up homes damaged by hurricanes.
“We mostly go into homes and do repair,” said the Rev. Dr. Sheryl Palmer, the church’s lead pastor and trip organizer. “It’s anywhere from drywalling to replacing ceilings to painting.
“Unfortunately, one of the things that happens is hurricanes come and go, and people think things get back to normal right away. It can take years for a community to recover.”
This will be the sixth trip made by college students from the church. Last year’s trip was canceled because of COVID-19, but this year’s trip remains a go.
“We hope so,” Palmer said. “We are still full steam ahead.”
For more than 35 years, the church has taken spring youth mission trips to Appalachia. Palmer wanted to find a way to include college-aged students, too.
“I realized that when our kids graduated from high school, we didn’t have many options for them,” Palmer said. “So I started these trips down south.”
The trips are scheduled for the first week of January to coincide with winter break for the college students.
Some of the students have been on multiple January trips. Once at the site, the group receives assistance from a local United Methodist Church.
The group will make repairs during eight-hour days Monday to Friday. They will return home Jan. 8.
“These young people know this isn’t a vacation,” Palmer said. “It’s a work trip. They want to put in as many hours and do as much good as they can.”
This year’s travel party includes Palmer, Madison Chaney, Cindy Cook, Kelly Evans, Jean Huddleston, Dave Janson, Deb Janson, Randy Janson, Madeline Lee, Chloe Pence, Dustin Pence, Jackson Pence, Jenni Pence and Todd Salen.
“We are ecstatic,” Palmer said. “We love doing mission trips. We think the work we do is beneficial and the impact it has on those of us who go, it’s a way to truly put our faith in action, to get outside our comfort zones and have a great time while doing it.”
The trip is funded by the participants and the congregation, “who are just incredibly, incredibly supportive.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.
