For 30 years, Dave Leake served as director for Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College. He was also a professor of physics and astronomy.
Leake retired in July 2019 and went looking for a new adventure.
Voila! Radio. Specifically, voice tracking at WKIO 107.9 FM in Champaign. Leake is handling weekend early-morning shifts (midnight to 6 a.m.) at the classic-hits station.
“It’s something I’ve always enjoyed,” said Leake, a Decatur native and University of Illinois graduate. “I’ve always been on the other side of the microphone. I did a lot of TV and radio as part of my job.”
Leake wrote to WKIO/WDWS/WHMS general manager Mike Haile asking if there was interest in adding him to the staff. Haile said yes, and Leake started Thanksgiving week. He will work 10 hours a week.
“They’re training me to do a lot of different things,” Leake said.
He watched Blake Landa handle operations during Wednesday’s Illinois women’s basketball broadcast.
Leake is learning the ropes. It took him about
90 minutes to fill a six-hour shift.
“I’m sure I will get better with experience,” he said.
For now, the music playlist is being decided for him. Later, he can make a request here and there.
What will be on his must-have list?
“I was raised on Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith and Pink Floyd,” Leake said. “You’ve got to have ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ from Pink Floyd in there somehow.”
Leake just turned 60. He’s married to Rena, and the Champaign residents have two grown children, Randi and Daniel.