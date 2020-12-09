Top of the Morning, Dec. 9, 2020
Danville’s bright holiday idea required a heavy dose of teamwork, from the mayor’s office to the public works department to innovative neighbors along Vermilion Street.
“The city has been amazing in their creativity and commitment to all these ideas and to lifting the spirits of so many during these crazy times,” Amy McKinley said.
McKinley, a mover-and-shaker in town, helped launch the first Light Up Danville initiative, which includes:
— 26 homeowners that went hog wild with Christmas decorations. Listed below are addresses and head to Facebook to cast a vote for your favorite by Dec. 21. The city and several businesses chipped in prizes to be awarded to top vote-getters. McKinley’s advice: “Start downtown where the light display is awesome, then plug the following addresses into your GPS and be on your way.”
— A renovated Santa’s house in downtown that includes a giant mural of St. Nick and a mailbox for kids to drop off Christmas letters. “You’ll get a letter back from Santa,” McKinley said.
McKinley and neighbors like John and Erin Leverenz, co-founders of Light Up Vermilion, pitched the idea to Mayor Rickey Williams once it was clear the pandemic would make this December much different. All sides jumped into action to make it happen.
“The response has been great,” McKinley said. “Not just from people in town but people coming back to town for the holidays, telling us they can’t wait to see how it looks.”
The first Light Up Danville tour of decorated houses includes:
3026 Golf Circle
111 E. Winter Ave.
505 Warrington Ave.
1517 Eastview
1101 Sheridan St.
2803 Eastroad
2812 Eastroad
3810 N. Lake Blvd.
203 Ridgeview St.
2901 Townway Rd.
308 Delaware St.
1635 N. Logan
1118 N. Logan
2503 Northview Dr.
207 E. Columbia St.
12 Prairie St.
415 Chester
1410 Woodridge Dr.
505 1/2 Wilkin Ave.
101 Oakwood Ave.
1307 N. Vermilion St.
1701 N. Vermilion St.
1619 N. Vermilion St.
1632 N. Vermilion St.
2323 N. Vermilion St.
1665 N. Vermilion St.